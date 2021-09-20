Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.60. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 93 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $2,424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,412,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

