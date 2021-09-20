SmartMesh (SMT) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $4.55 million and $136,060.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00124831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044119 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

