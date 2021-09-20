Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,808.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.