Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $240.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.17.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average is $230.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

