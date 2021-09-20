SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,060,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $105,435,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 196,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,549,760. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

