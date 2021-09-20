Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,421,800 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 2,154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,367. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 01, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, CA.

