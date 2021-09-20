Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,421,800 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 2,154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,367. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
