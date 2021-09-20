South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of South32 stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. South32’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.