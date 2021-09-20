Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.63.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 398,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 71.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

