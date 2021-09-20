Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child Sells 1,693 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Splunk stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.76. 1,594,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

