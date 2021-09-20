Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan Sells 837 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $5.02 on Monday, hitting $146.76. 1,594,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.