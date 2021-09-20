Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Short Interest Down 33.6% in August

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SV. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,934,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $356,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SV opened at $10.05 on Monday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

