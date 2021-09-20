Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 2,841 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.02. 1,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,479. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $933.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

