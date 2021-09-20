State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hill-Rom worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of HRC opened at $150.50 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

