State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.98 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

