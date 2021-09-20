State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 321,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,876,000.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.03 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

