State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $255.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.12. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Several research firms have commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

