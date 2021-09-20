State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,420 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $273.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.43.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.