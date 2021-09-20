State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,388 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Athene worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $116,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $921,712. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.