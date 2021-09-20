State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,430 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $40,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $205,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

