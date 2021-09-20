Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of STLD opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

