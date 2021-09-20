stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,932.73 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $185.26 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,932.73 or 0.06888714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00175292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00111665 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,480.33 or 0.99782346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.51 or 0.00778694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,298,785 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

