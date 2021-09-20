Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $347,754.81

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $347,754.81 and $500.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,689.22 or 0.99983364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00087612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00816039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00400246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00290891 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002064 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063908 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,730,288 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.