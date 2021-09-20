Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ballard Power Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 35,723 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 803% compared to the average daily volume of 3,958 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. 334,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

