Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.97 ($17.61).

SZU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday.

SZU traded down €1.02 ($1.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €13.37 ($15.73). The company had a trading volume of 651,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -23.29. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €16.92 ($19.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.63.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

