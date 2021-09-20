Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,800. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.