Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $384,778.24 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.54 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

