Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 5,725 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 2,598 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $57,156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

