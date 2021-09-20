Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 12,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

SU stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.64. 143,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,578,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

