SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 645,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SPCB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. 20,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

