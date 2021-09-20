Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 72,974 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 709.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR opened at $111.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

