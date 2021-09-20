Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 745.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $407.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.48. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

