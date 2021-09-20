Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.53.

DFS opened at $123.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.