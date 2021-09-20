Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 62.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 265,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 191,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 293,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

