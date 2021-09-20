Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Insulet by 221.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $292.45 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $213.51 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.73 and a 200-day moving average of $275.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -635.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

