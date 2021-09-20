SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.75 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $610.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $572.39 and a 200 day moving average of $555.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $623.00.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

