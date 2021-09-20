SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $29.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $581.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $572.39 and a 200 day moving average of $555.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $623.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

