SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $422.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $2,493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

