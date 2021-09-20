Swiss National Bank Grows Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

