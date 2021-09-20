Swiss National Bank Has $4.23 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of American Assets Trust worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

