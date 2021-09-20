Swiss National Bank Has $4.32 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10,641.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 214,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,359. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.56 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

