Swiss National Bank Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $125.07 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.