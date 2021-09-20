Swiss National Bank Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

XHR opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

