Swiss National Bank Sells 13,300 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 797,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 191,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

