Swiss National Bank Sells 21,300 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of CarGurus worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CarGurus by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,901 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

