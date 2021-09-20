Swiss National Bank Sells 8,300 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Columbia Property Trust worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CXP opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

