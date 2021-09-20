SWYFT Hits Market Cap of $56,667.84 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $56,667.84 and $5,999.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00122039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00044695 BTC.

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

