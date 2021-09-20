SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0248 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $54,208.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00397976 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002258 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.96 or 0.00993706 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,777,179 coins and its circulating supply is 120,096,081 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

