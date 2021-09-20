Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of TBLA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

