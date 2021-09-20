Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TATYY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY remained flat at $$38.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

