TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.92% of TC Energy worth $1,417,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TRP stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

